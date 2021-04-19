//GHSA denies VHS appeal

Share with friends











Release:

Several local officials and parents traveled to Thomaston, Georgia today, Monday, April 19, to seek an appeal of recent sanctions against Valdosta High School (VHS) from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).

Dr. Todd Cason, superintendent, Dr. Janice Richardson, VHS principal, Mr. Reginald Mitchell, VCS athletics director, two assistant principals and parents of the students named in the sanctions were all in attendance. Rush Propst was not in attendance during the hearing as advised by legal counsel.

The appeal committee convened at 9:00 am and met for close to three hours. Ultimately the appeal was denied to lift any of the imposed sanctions. The representatives of Valdosta City Schools plan to appeal at the next level which is the State Executive Committee. At this time, a date has not been determined for the next appeal hearing.