//Colquitt County man arrested for the sexual exploitation of children

Release:

Moultrie, GA (March 31, 2021) – On Monday, March 29, 2021, Colquitt County resident, Mackenzie Rogers, age 31, was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Rogers’ online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possession of suspected child pornography by Rogers via the internet. This investigation led to a search warrant at Rogers’ home in Moultrie, GA, and the arrest of Rogers on March 29, 2021. The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of their search warrant by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Thomasville Regional Field Office.

Rogers was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-03-31/colquitt-county-man-arrested-sexual-exploitation-children