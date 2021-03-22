//VCS weekly COVID update
Local NewsMarch 22, 2021

VCS weekly COVID update

Share with friends

Release:

The graphic below reflects all COVID-19 data that has been reported to us as of Friday, March 19. On Monday, March 29, we will post data that reflects Saturday, March 20, through Friday, March 26, 2021.

The latest COVID numbers from Valdosta City Schools.
TAGS:

Related posts