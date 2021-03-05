//March declared an American Red Cross Month in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

Mayor Matheson Issues an Official Proclamation Declaring March American Red Cross Month

On Wednesday, March 3, Mayor Scott James Matheson and members of the South-Central Red Cross Chapter gathered to read a proclamation, officially declaring March as American Red Cross Month in Valdosta. The tradition began in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and continues with an annual declaration.

The American Red Cross has been dedicated to serving people in need since its founding in May of 1881. Subsequently, they have continued to uphold this mission while adapting to meet the changing needs of the people they serve.

The proclamation made by Mayor Matheson highlights the South-Central Chapter’s services as well as its volunteers during the past calendar year. It reads, “WHEREAS, last year, South-Central volunteers assisted more than 100 people who were affected or displaced in Valdosta by providing mental health services, medical aid, and spiritual care, and nearly 70 cases in Valdosta were opened to address the urgent needs like food, lodging and recovery support..,” This, of course, is merely a fraction of the aide that the Chapter has provided to our community during these difficult times.

Executive Director of the South-Central Red Cross Chapter Terri Jenkins is honored by the acknowledgment and is eager to peruse the Red Cross mission with a series of upcoming throughout the month. A Cesar Chavez blood drive will be held at VSU on March 30 as an effort to help raise awareness within the Latino and Hispanic population throughout the entire South-Central region. Also, anyone that donates blood during March will receive additional benefits.

To sign up to donate blood, you can visit the Red Cross website at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html. Blood donations can also be made at the blood donor center on Bemiss Rd.