//Felon arrested in connection with Thomasville shooting

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Makes Arrest in Thomasville Shooting Investigation

MARCH 16, 2021

Thomasville, GA (March 16, 2021) – On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the GBI arrested Dexter Toles and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with a shooting investigation. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thomasville Travel Center at 2685 US Hwy 84, Thomasville, and found Ladarius Walden suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to Archbold Memorial Hospital. It was learned a second individual, Dexter Toles, had also been transported to Archbold in a private vehicle and was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that Toles drove into the gas station parking lot upon seeing Walden. Toles approached Walden with a handgun. As Toles approached, Walden fired his weapon first, striking Toles. Toles then fired and ran away. The incident centered around domestic issues involving a female, Walden, and Toles.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information can call GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.