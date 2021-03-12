//Dr. Howe joins SGMC surgical specialists

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center welcomes Harold Howe, MD, colorectal surgery. Dr. Howe joins SGMC’s vast network of surgical specialists who are trained in a range of specialties which include general surgery, plastic surgery, neurological surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and vascular surgery.

Dr. Howe specializes in colon and rectal surgery and treats diseases of the lower digestive track to include colon cancer.

Dr. Howe received his medical degree from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. He completed his general surgery residency at Greenville Health System in Greenville, SC.

Dr. Howe completed his fellowship in colorectal surgery at Louisiana State University and is American Board Certified in both general surgery and colorectal surgery.

Dr. Howe shared that patients can expect him to treat them as family.

“One of the biggest influences in life is my father. As a retired surgeon, he told me from day one that patients are taken care of as if they were members of your own family. That’s how I was raised, and that’s how I practice medicine,” said Dr. Howe.

“Colon and rectal surgery have additional concerns due to the sensitivity of the areas we treat. Every patient that I see in the office should rest assure that those concerns are well understood and privacy is always respected,” he shared.

Dr. Howe is married to Jess and together they have a one year old daughter, Claire.

Dr. Howe is now accepting appointments. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Howe, call 229-433-1711. The SGMC Surgery Suite is located in the Professional Building at 2409 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta.