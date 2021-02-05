//The GCAA nationally honors Wiregrass’ advising center

Share with friends











Wiregrass Advising Center Receives National Recognition

Valdosta, GA – The Advising and Retention Center (ARC) of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been recognized by the Global Community for Academic Advising and the John N. Gardner Institute for Excellence in Undergraduate Education for the college’s participation in the launching of the Excellence in Academic Advising (EAA) project as a member of the Charter Cohort.

Dr. Jammie Wilbanks, Wiregrass Associate Vice President for Academic Success, served as the college’s liaison on this project. “The self-study process took about two and a half years; however, we have a 10-item action plan that we wish to accomplish over the next year, “shared Dr. Wilbanks. She serves as administrator over the Advising and Retention Center, also known on campus as the ARC. The ARC provides students with the opportunity to meet with a professional advisor their educational career, learn needed skills for academic success, and learn how to access the variety of resources and services available to them through college. The ARC is responsible for all first-term, pre-program Health Sciences, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Care and Education, and Culinary Arts students. The ARC also advises all Technical and Industrial and Professional Services students during their first term, and all Business Education and Computers Science students during up to 60% of program completion.

Wiregrass recognized years ago that advising goes beyond a once-a-semester meeting for the sole purpose of registration, but is rather an integrated process that sees each student from day one until graduation. Advising is a collaborative effort between the student, advisor, faculty, and student support services. Students must be guided in creating meaningful education and career goals which propel them towards success and to be seamlessly steered back on track if milestones are missed.

“With a commitment to providing excellent academic advising, Wiregrass is in complete support of the Excellence in Academic Advising project,” shared Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “We have implemented strategies to increase student retention and graduation through a better advising process. Our goal is to ensure that students receive the best academic guidance possible through partnerships between students, faculty, and staff. We will guide students’ academic process while empowering them to be self-reliant and actively responsible for their academic success.”

In recognition of Wiregrass’ commitment and participation in their Charter Cohort the college was recognized at a ceremony, The EAA Charter Cohort: Transforming Higher Education through Academic Advising: Accomplishments and Recognition. Wiregrass was recognized during this ceremony and received a digital badge as recognition of the important role the institution played in the design and development of EAA.

