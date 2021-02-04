//Accidental house fire kills Moultrie man

Share with friends











Release:

MOULTRIE MAN KILLED IN RESIDENTIAL FIRE

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that Kinsey Shaw, 73, was killed in an accidental fire just after 10:00pm on Friday, January 29th, at his home at 517 3rd Street Southeast in Moultrie.

“This terrible accident appears to have been caused by a spliced extension cord powering multiple items in a bedroom,” said Commissioner King. “Unfortunately, while the fire was mainly contained to the bedroom, it did lead to Mr. Shaw’s death. His body was turned over to the Colquitt County Coroner’s Office for further evaluation.” Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Moultrie Fire and Police Departments with this investigation. This marks the 18th death from a Georgia fire in 2021.