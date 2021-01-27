//VLPRA opens registration for the Youth Baseball and Softball League

Share with friends











Release:

REGISTRATION HAPPENING NOW FOR VLPRA YOUTH BASEBALL & SOFTBALL

Kids can play like the pros this spring in Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Baseball & Softball League.

The league is open to children as young as three years old up to 12 years old. VLPRA has non-competitive co-ed t-ball for three- and four-year-olds. Coach pitch is available for the 5/6 and 7/8-year-old leagues. Then there’s 9-10-Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch, and 11-12-Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch. Every league except t-ball requires an evaluation and draft.

Teams are based on MLB teams and each child will receive a pro jersey and a hat. All games will be at Vallotton Youth Complex, Freedom Park, & South Lowndes Recreation Complex in Lake Park.

T-ball is $65 per child, while all other leagues are $85.

Registration closes February 7th. Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s Youth Athletics office at 1901 North Forrest Street.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet online and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, visit vlpra.com or call VLPRA’s main office at 259-3507.

Who: 3-12 year olds

When: Registration Deadline is February 7th, 2021

Where: www.vlpra.com or the VLPRA Office; 1901 N. Forrest Street

How much: $65 for t-ball; $85 for all other divisions