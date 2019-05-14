//SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary Awards Pins

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary recently awarded pins for hours of service at their annual “Thank Pink” luncheon.

Auxiliary members receiving pins included Stella Taw (11,000 hours); Barbara Thomas (7,500 hours); Evelyn Harrell (6,000 hours); Janice Langjan (5,500 hours); Diane Belcher and Emerida Rodriqguez (4,500 hours); Mary Young Manning (4,000 hours); Bill West (3,000 hours); Jan Newton (2,000 hours); Henry Hicks (1,000 hours); Dot Chambers and Ora Morrison (800 hours); Debbie Dowling (400 hours); Sharon Huffman and Ashok Kumar (200 hours).

The Volunteer Auxilians, or Pink Ladies and Red Coats as they are commonly called, work daily in over 20 areas of the hospital. Since October, the volunteers have contributed 5,766 hours of service and donated $51,500 back to the hospital and community projects.

For more information on volunteer opportunities at SGMC, visit www.sgmc.org/volunteer.