//Valdosta police searching for murder suspect

WANTED: Torianto Markese Jackson, African American male, 31 years of age

VICTIM: Ronnie Greer, African American male 32 years of age, Valdosta resident

On September 26, 2021, at approximately 7:25 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue, after E911 received numerous calls about a subject being shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. Officers immediately began first aid on the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Through investigation, Valdosta Police Department Detectives identified Torianto Markese Jackson as the shooter that took the life of Ronnie Greer Sunday night. Jackson and Greer were known to each other.

On September 28, 2021, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jackson for:

Felony Murder;

Aggravated Assault; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Valdosta Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Jackson. Jackson was last seen traveling with a female in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, silver in color, Georgia license plate RVX2595. The vehicle does have damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel.

If anyone knows the location of Jackson, please call 911 immediately. Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.