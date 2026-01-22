//Rascal’s Bar & Grill – From Red Barn to Fire Station

Share with friends

Lake Park – For anyone who grew up in South Georgia or North Florida, the name Rascal’s Bar & Grill in Twin Lakes, Georgia, probably rings a bell. What started as a modest red‑barn tavern called “Red Barn” back in the early days has spent decades expanding, changing hands, and hosting live bands under the Rascal’s sign. Even those who never set foot inside—like local residents Erin and her partner, who lived just minutes away—remember driving past the iconic spot throughout their childhood.

In its later years the venue rebranded as Twin Lakes Club & Grill, though the Rascal’s sign stayed lit, and it stayed open until a few years ago. After the club moved to a new location, the building sat empty. In August 2024 Lowndes County acquired the property with plans to tear down the old barn and construct a brand‑new county fire station, a project that’s now underway as the demolition crews clear the site.

The once‑beloved Rascal’s is making way for a different kind of community hub—one that will keep the neighborhood safe while the memories of its musical past linger for longtime locals.

Story by Valdosta Today local newsroom, January 22, 2026.