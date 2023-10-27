//Mellow Mushroom releases new Halloween drink

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – To celebrate Halloween, Mellow Mushroom is featuring a spooky drink for the season that will be available at all locations.

Halloween is quickly approaching, and Mellow Mushroom is excited to share the perfect spooky drink of the season! Now available across all Mellow Mushroom locations in Valdosta through November 6, The Nightcrawler features Bacardi Rum, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao & Melon, pineapple & house-made fresh sour, topped with Conundrum Red Blend & a gummy worm.