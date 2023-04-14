//South GA Gospel Music Festival honors African American music

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VocalFlo Entertainment will host the Inaugural South Georgia Gospel Music Festival to honor African American music.

VocalFlo Entertainment LLC will host the Inaugural South Georgia Gospel Music Festival on June 10, 2023 at Unity Park Amphitheater in celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month!

The United States has been celebrating African-American Music Appreciation Month in June since 1979. The month of June is set aside to appreciate the contributions of African-American musicians, composers, singers, and songwriters in American culture.

This Festival will also bring awareness to Men’s Mental Health initiatives and resources for the Valdosta area through our partnership with local non-profit, Mental Wealth Center.

Visit: https://www.sgagospelmusicfest.com/