//Valdosta Main Street kicks off ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ campaign

Valdosta Main Street’s annual ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ campaign encourages residents to visit the downtown shops and restaurants during some of the slower spending months.

Valdosta Main Street is gearing up to kick off a month-long ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ marketing campaign. This campaign will run through the entire month of February, from Monday, February 1 until Monday, February 28, and encourage residents to visit the downtown shops and restaurants in some of the slower spending months.

“February is generally a slower time for our downtown businesses. We are looking to help grow sales for our small businesses in the new year. The post- holiday lull is very real, and the Love Downtown campaign is structured to reward the shopper for spending local. Twenty-five dollars adds up very quickly and this program is in place to hopefully make a significant economic impact in our Downtown community,” said Main Street Manager Ellen Hill.

Residents can participate by visiting any of our local downtown businesses and making a $25 purchase. You can then scan the QR code located on Main Street’s website and event flyer to upload your receipt and be entered into a drawing. At the end of each week, Main Street will select a winner at random to receive a $50 gift card to a downtown business of their choosing. There will also be a grand prize at the end of the month consisting of $200 in downtown dollars.

If you have any questions, please contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577.