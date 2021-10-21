//MLV hosts Kicking for Miracles Kickball Tournament Fundraiser

Share with friends











Release:

The Miracle League of Valdosta is hosting its first-ever “Kicking for Miracles” Kickball Tournament Fundraiser. The MLV is inviting the entire community to come watch the tournament this Saturday, October 23rd to cheer on a dozen community kickball teams as they compete to win $750 in cash prizes at the Freedom Park Miracle Field Complex. Games start at 10:00 AM on the Miracle Field as well as fields 9 & 12. The Chick-fil-A mobile trailer will be on hand selling everyone’s favorite foods. All money raised will go directly to supporting The Miracle League of Valdosta. There are a couple of team spots still available. They are first come, first serve with a $150 entry fee. The deadline is Friday, October 22nd at 3PM. Visit valdostamiracles.org for more information.

About The Miracle League of Valdosta:

Founded in 2006, The Miracle League of Valdosta removes the barriers that keep children and adults with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime. We provide an inclusive environment so that everyone can enjoy the rush of sports regardless of ability. For more information about The Miracle League of Valdosta please follow us on Facebook or visit our website valdostamiracles.org