//Turner Center hosts Music in the Art Park Concert free to the public

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host The Creeksiders for a live Music in the Art Park concert on Fri., September 10 from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park located at 605 N. Patterson St. The live concert is sponsored by Patrick Parker and is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. Rico’s Taco Truck will be the food and beverage vendor on site.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.