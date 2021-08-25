//St. John Catholic School hosting community cornhole tournament

Share with friends











Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) invites the community to the first annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, August 28. Registration begins at 11:30 AM with the event starting at 12:15 PM. During the competition, spectators and teams can enjoy food from local food trucks and music.

Registration for two-person teams is $50 and can be made online at SJCSValdosta.org or the day of the event. Prizes for the top three teams are $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.