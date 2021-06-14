//Ten Valdosta residents named to KSU President’s List for Spring

Share with friends











Release:

Kennesaw State students named to Spring 2021 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/14/2021)– Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Caitlyn Tedder of Valdosta (31601)

Marcella Gary of Valdosta (31601)

Madison Sackewitz of Valdosta (31602)

Allison Parker of Valdosta (31602)

Margaret Davis of Valdosta (31602)

Valencia Davis of Valdosta (31605)

Jaliyah Brantley of Valdosta (31605)

Margaret Barnett of Valdosta (31602)

Isabella White of Valdosta (31604)

Chasidy Moore of Valdosta (31602)

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its approximately 41,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the region and from 92 countries across the globe. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 6 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status, and one of the 50 largest public institutions in the country. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.