//Ten Valdosta residents named to KSU Dean’s List for Spring

Release:

Kennesaw State students named to Dean’s List for Spring 2021

KENNESAW, GA (06/14/2021)– Kennesaw State University recently named students to the Dean’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5.

Danielle Moore of Valdosta (31602)

Xavier Jones of Valdosta (31605)

Aleah Singleton of Valdosta (31602)

Danesha Emanuel of Valdosta (31602)

Noah Stogner of Valdosta (31605)

Colton Page of Valdosta (31602)

Caleb Boswell of Valdosta (31605)

Dariana Waters of Valdosta (31605)

Job Perry of Valdosta (31601)

Elienor Merritt of Valdosta (31602)

Alexis Kinard of Valdosta (31602)

Maggie McSwain of Valdosta (31602)

Lauren Sharper of Valdosta (31601)

