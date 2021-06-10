//Lowndes to host training for youth mental health first aid

Share with friends











Release:

Mental Health First Aid Training: Youth Focused

Legacy Behavioral Health Services and the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners have partnered to host several Mental Health First Aid trainings for our community members.

The Mental Health First Aid Youth training is schedule for Wednesday, July 7 from 8:30am-5pm at the Lowndes County EOC located at 250 Douglas Street is focused on how to help our young people who are experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or in a crisis. This is a great training for educators, coaches, healthcare professionals, parents and anyone else who works with young people on a daily basis.

The training is free but registration is required by emailing Jennifer Dunn at Jennifer.Dunn@dbhdd.ga.gov. Lunch will be provided.