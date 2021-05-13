//TGV announces Camelot auditions

Share with friends











Release:

Auditions for Camelot

Audition Dates

Sunday, June 6 at 6:00pm

Monday, June 7 at 6:00pm

COVID Protocols: Social distancing will be observed and masks will be worn unless you are on stage

Auditions:

Auditions are open to those 16 years of age and older.

Vocal Auditions: Please prepare a short section (less than one minute) of a song to sing without accompaniment (if you can’t think of something to sing, “Happy Birthday” is always a good choice). You will also be asked to sing a simple vocal exercise to determine your vocal range.

Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script.

More information about the show, including plot and characters, may be found at www.mtishows.com/camelot.

Rehearsals :

Rehearsals will be called by scene. You only need to attend if a scene or song you are singing is called. As we get closer to production dates the entire cast will need to be in rehearsal as we run through the entire show.

We generally schedule rehearsals on Sunday (late afternoon), Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday (nights). At the first cast meeting we will determine if that is workable for the group.

If you anticipate a summer vacation during the rehearsal schedule that is not unusual. We ask that you inform us in advance if you will be out of town.

If you have any questions please contact the theatre at tgv@bellsouth.net, or contact the director, Grant Brown, at greg-grant@mchsi.com.

Show Dates/Times

Thur-Sat, Aug 5-7 & 12-14 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Aug 8 at 2:00 pm

Strike: Sun, Aug 15, Time TBA