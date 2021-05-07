//Hahira Middle School hosts Rising 6th Grade Parent Night

Share with friends











HAHIRA, Ga— Hahira Middle School invites parents to attend the Rising 6th Grade Parent Night. This Parent Night will include students from both HES and WES. Hahira Elementary School student are invited to come Monday, May 17th from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Westside Elementary School student are invited to come Monday, May 17th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

The attendance for each family is limited to one parent and the student. HMS requires all parties to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, please visit https://hms.lowndes.k12.ga.us/.