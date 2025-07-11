//GA ranks in top 20 states for extreme bucket-list activities

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study ranks Georgia in the top 20 states in the U.S. for extreme bucket-list activities.

Summer’s heating up, and so is the adrenaline. With longer days and warmer weather, it’s the perfect time to chase those once-in-a-lifetime, thrill-packed bucket list adventures. But where in the U.S. offers the best extreme experiences?

A new study from Hard Rock Bet ranks the top U.S. states for extreme bucket-list activities. But will you guess which activities people in your state are searching the most for?

Georgia:

State Ranking: 18th

Number of bucket-list activities: 9,852

Skydiving centers : 11

Hot air balloon locations: 5

Bungee jumping centers : 2

Rock climbing is the most popular extreme bucket list activity in Georgia, in front of skydiving and zip lining.

Many are turning to extreme bucket list activities like skydiving and other thrill-packed experiences that offer the perfect off-season rush. Often considered a rite of passage, there’s an ever-growing list of dream experiences that look to blend adrenaline with awe-inspiring sights, unparalleled selfie opportunities, and the chance to make memories that truly stand out.

California Tops the list for Extreme Bucket-List Activities

According to the data, California ranks first with over 131,519 extreme bucket-list activities, including 33 air balloon locations, the second highest number behind New Jersey. The Golden State can also count of a large amount of hiking trails and climbing routes. The most popular activities in California are rock climbing, skydiving and hot air ballooning, followed by ziplining and spartan race/triathlon.

Florida follows with a total score of 5.17 out of 10. The Sunshine State boasts over 42,939 extreme bucket-list activities including 22 skydiving centers, 4180 Canoe/Kayak trails and 13 hot air balloon locations. When looking at the most popular activities, rock climbing, skydiving and ziplining are the most sought-after options. Shark cage diving ranks 25th in the list of priorities for Floridians.

Colorado completes the podium with a total score of 4.35. The Centennial state boasts over 27,776 climbing routes and over 11 thousand miles of hiking trails. Colorado residents put snowmobiling at the top of their bucket-list followed by rock climbing and whitewater rafting. Paragliding (8th) and Spartan Race (9th) also made an appearance in the Top 10.

The top 20 states for extreme bucket-list activities are revealed: Rank State Number of activities Total Score (out of 10) 1 California 131,519 8.21 2 Florida 42,939 5.17 3 Colorado 51,639 4.35 4 New York 54,887 4.25 5 Washington 31,705 3.67 6 Texas 40,946 3.41 7 Massachusetts 40,010 3.34 8 Arizona 27,765 3.21 9 New Jersey 19,251 3.07 10 Utah 24,267 2.84 11 Pennsylvania 22,346 2.80 12 Illinois 33,279 2.72 13 Oregon 18,789 2.67 14 Michigan 17,697 2.24 15 North Carolina 16,827 2.11 16 Virginia 19,429 2.06 17 Nevada 8,720 2.02 18 Georgia 9,852 1.97 19 Wisconsin 17,049 1.89 20 Ohio 14,840 1.81

These are the most popular bucket list activities in your state

// Georgia Rank Activity Search Volume (Google) 1 rock climbing 8,000 2 skydiving 6,500 3 zip lining 6,500 4 whitewater rafting 5,610 5 hot air ballooning 3,990 6 paragliding 2,570 7 spartan race 2,450 8 bungee jumping 2,220 9 triathlon 2,160 10 caving 2,160

For more information on the study and to see how other US states compare, please visit: https://www.hardrock.bet/news/top-extreme-bucket-list-activities/