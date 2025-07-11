//GA ranks in top 20 states for extreme bucket-list activities
In Other NewsJuly 10, 2025

GA ranks in top 20 states for extreme bucket-list activities

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study ranks Georgia in the top 20 states in the U.S. for extreme bucket-list activities.

Summer’s heating up, and so is the adrenaline. With longer days and warmer weather, it’s the perfect time to chase those once-in-a-lifetime, thrill-packed bucket list adventures. But where in the U.S. offers the best extreme experiences?

A new study from Hard Rock Bet ranks the top U.S. states for extreme bucket-list activities. But will you guess which activities people in your state are searching the most for? 

Georgia:

  • State Ranking: 18th
  • Number of bucket-list activities: 9,852
  • Skydiving centers : 11
  • Hot air balloon locations: 5
  • Bungee jumping centers : 2
  • Rock climbing is the most popular extreme bucket list activity in Georgia, in front of skydiving and zip lining.

Many are turning to extreme bucket list activities like skydiving and other thrill-packed experiences that offer the perfect off-season rush. Often considered a rite of passage, there’s an ever-growing list of dream experiences that look to blend adrenaline with awe-inspiring sights, unparalleled selfie opportunities, and the chance to make memories that truly stand out.

California Tops the list for Extreme Bucket-List Activities

According to the data, California ranks first with over 131,519 extreme bucket-list activities, including 33 air balloon locations, the second highest number behind New Jersey. The Golden State can also count of a large amount of hiking trails and climbing routes. The most popular activities in California are rock climbing, skydiving and hot air ballooning, followed by ziplining and spartan race/triathlon.

Florida follows with a total score of 5.17 out of 10. The Sunshine State boasts over 42,939 extreme bucket-list activities including 22 skydiving centers, 4180 Canoe/Kayak trails and 13 hot air balloon locations. When looking at the most popular activities, rock climbing, skydiving and ziplining are the most sought-after options. Shark cage diving ranks 25th in the list of priorities for Floridians.

Colorado completes the podium with a total score of 4.35. The Centennial state boasts over 27,776 climbing routes and over 11 thousand miles of hiking trails. Colorado residents put snowmobiling at the top of their bucket-list followed by rock climbing and whitewater rafting. Paragliding (8th) and Spartan Race (9th) also made an appearance in the Top 10.

The top 20 states for extreme bucket-list activities are revealed:

RankStateNumber of activitiesTotal Score (out of 10)
1California131,5198.21
2Florida42,9395.17
3Colorado51,6394.35
4New York54,8874.25
5Washington31,7053.67
6Texas40,9463.41
7Massachusetts40,0103.34
8Arizona27,7653.21
9New Jersey19,2513.07
10Utah24,2672.84
11Pennsylvania22,3462.80
12Illinois33,2792.72
13Oregon18,7892.67
14Michigan17,6972.24
15North Carolina16,8272.11
16Virginia19,4292.06
17Nevada8,7202.02
18Georgia9,8521.97
19Wisconsin17,0491.89
20Ohio14,8401.81

These are the most popular bucket list activities in your state 

// Georgia

RankActivitySearch Volume (Google)
1rock climbing8,000
2skydiving6,500
3zip lining6,500
4whitewater rafting5,610
5hot air ballooning3,990
6paragliding2,570
7spartan race2,450
8bungee jumping2,220
9triathlon2,160
10caving2,160

For more information on the study and to see how other US states compare, please visit: https://www.hardrock.bet/news/top-extreme-bucket-list-activities/

