//Three Georgia cities rank among best cities in U.S. to start a business

IN OTHER NEWS – A new survey finds that three cities in Georgia are ranked among the U.S. cities most supportive of startup businesses.

Poll 3,024 entrepreneurs.

Savannah + Athens also included .

Infographic ranking of the 150 best cities to start up a business, based on local government support.

Startups are the heartbeat of the U.S. economy. Many falter, but those that survive often explode into job-creating powerhouses, bolstering both local communities and the national economy. While a founder’s talent is critical, the unsung hero of startup success is often the local government stepping up with game-changing support. From cash infusions to mentorship to cutting red tape, cities across America are rolling out the red carpet for entrepreneurs. Take Austin, Texas: its Austin Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) doles out microgrants up to $40K through Opportunity Austin and slashes licensing timelines by 50% with a Fast Track Permitting program. Or Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the Economic Development Office backs CO.LAB with $50K grants and free coaching, plus throws in six months of free gigabit internet—city-owned and lightning-fast—for qualifying startups.

MarketBeat.com, a financial media company, carried out a poll of 3,024 aspiring entrepreneurs with one simple question:

“If you could launch your startup anywhere, which city would you pick (based solely on local government support)?”

The result: a definitive list of America’s most envied startup-friendly cities, powered by city hall. The top 5 nationally were as follows:

#1 Dallas, Texas

Dallas, in the DFW area, blends corporate strength with startup support via Tech Wildcatters and the DEC network. Local government grants and innovation programs foster growth, connecting founders to mentors and investors. With access to Fortune 500 companies, this ecosystem provides entrepreneurs with resources, industry partnerships, and a vibrant base to launch and scale businesses effectively. DFW Startup Week 2025 is set for August 3–7, 2025, at the SMU Cox School of Business.

#2 Austin,Texas

Austin, dubbed “Silicon Hills,” thrives with accelerators like Capital Factory and Techstars Austin. Texas’s no-income-tax climate and the Texas Enterprise Fund attract startups, while UT’s Austin Technology Incubator and active VC presence bolster support. This robust ecosystem offers entrepreneurs mentorship, funding, and a deep talent pool, making Austin a premier launchpad for tech ventures in a pro-business environment. Austin Tech Week in 2025 is scheduled for October 20–24, 2025.

#3 Houston, Texas

Houston excels in energy, aerospace, and health tech, ranked #1 in North America for early-stage funding. The Ion, MassChallenge Texas, and Greentown Labs offer accelerators and incubators. City and industry support provide capital, R&D, and expertise, creating a powerhouse ecosystem where entrepreneurs tap specialized resources to grow innovative startups successfully.

#4 Orlando, Florida

Orlando transcends tourism, emerging as a tech startup hub with university and research support. UCF’s Business Incubation Program provides mentorship and space, while innovation districts like Creative Village foster growth. Specialized institutes in aerospace and gaming, plus affordable facilities and starter bootcamps, tap a skilled workforce. This collaborative ecosystem blends R&D partnerships and resources, enabling entrepreneurs to launch software, biotech, and other ventures effectively.

#5 Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay’s startup scene flourishes with hubs like Embarc Collective and Tampa Bay Wave, offering mentorship, investor ties, and seed funding. Expanding in cybersecurity, healthcare, and logistics, it benefits from Florida’s tax advantages and talent base. Local business leaders and accelerators drive growth while networking events connect founders to resources. Tampa’s rich support network provides the guidance and infrastructure entrepreneurs need to thrive in a dynamic tech ecosystem.

Georgia had 3 cities deemed among the most supportive in the country among startups:

#6 Atlanta

Atlanta’s startup ecosystem is anchored by the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech, established in 1980. As of 2023, ATDC’s portfolio companies have raised over $6.2 billion in investment capital, highlighting the incubator’s excellence in mentorship and investor networking. Additional support structures like Atlanta Tech Village and city initiatives aimed at diverse founders, providing entrepreneurs with expertise, capital, and partnerships, making Atlanta a premier launchpad for innovative businesses. The city is home to approximately 1,294 startups, with significant activity in marketing, software, and hardware technology sectors.

#17 Savannah

Savannah’s startup scene grows with ATDC’s local branch, Creative Coast, and the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center, providing mentorship, education, and networking. Focused on logistics and creative tech, it benefits from Georgia’s “Tech Hub” status and state-city collaboration. Low costs and a tight-knit community enhance small business grants and incubator access, offering entrepreneurs a supportive environment to build and scale their ventures effectively.

#40 Athens

Athens is emerging as a tech startup hub, driven by the University of Georgia’s (UGA) incubators, entrepreneurship programs, and technology transfer support. In 2023, UGA’s overall economic impact on the state reached a record $8.1 billion, reflecting its significant contribution to the local economy. With over 100 startups, affordable living, and a steady talent pipeline, Athens offers a supportive environment for entrepreneurs seeking academic and business resources to grow their ventures.

“Across the U.S., cities are stepping up in a big way to fuel the startup boom, and it’s paying off for entrepreneurs and communities alike. From Dallas to Buffalo, local governments are rolling out grants, slashing red tape, and connecting founders with mentors and investors – creating ecosystems where bold ideas can take root and thrive. It’s clear that when city halls get behind startups, they’re not just betting on businesses; they’re building the future of their economies,” says Matt Paulson, Founder of MarketBeat.com.

Methodology: Online panel survey of 3,024 participants based on age, gender, and geography. We used a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting. March 2025.