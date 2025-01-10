//Georgia ranks in top 15 states with largest credit score decreases

IN OTHER NEWS – Georgia ranked in the top 15th among the states with the largest credit score decreases, according to a WalletHub study.
With financial improvement being a popular New Year’s resolution and credit scores having fallen in all 50 states over the past year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its updated report on the States With the Largest Credit Score Decreases, to highlight where people are in the most financial danger.
Source: WalletHub
Georgia Stats
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Decrease in Georgia Credit Score: The average credit score in Georgia decreased by 0.60% between Q3 2023 and Q3 2024.
- Average Georgia Credit Score: The average credit score in Georgia was 662 in Q3 2024.
For the full report and to see where your state ranks, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-largest-credit-score-changes/131551