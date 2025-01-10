//Georgia ranks in top 15 states with largest credit score decreases

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – Georgia ranked in the top 15th among the states with the largest credit score decreases, according to a WalletHub study.

Release:

With financial improvement being a popular New Year’s resolution and credit scores having fallen in all 50 states over the past year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its updated report on the States With the Largest Credit Score Decreases, to highlight where people are in the most financial danger.

Georgia Stats

Overall Rank: 14 th



Decrease in Georgia Credit Score: The average credit score in Georgia decreased by 0.60% between Q3 2023 and Q3 2024.



The average credit score in Georgia decreased by 0.60% between Q3 2023 and Q3 2024. Average Georgia Credit Score: The average credit score in Georgia was 662 in Q3 2024.

For the full report and to see where your state ranks, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-largest-credit-score-changes/131551