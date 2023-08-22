//New study ranks Georgia in top 5 worst states for women’s equality

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study reports GA in the top 5 worst states for women’s equality with the U.S. ranking as 43rd country for gender equality.

With Women’s Equality Day around the corner and the U.S. ranking as only the 43rd best country for gender equality, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality, as well as expert commentary.

In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Women’s Equality in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

43 rd – Executive Positions Gap

– Executive Positions Gap 49 th – Minimum-Wage Workers Gap

– Minimum-Wage Workers Gap 48 th – Unemployment Rate Gap

– Unemployment Rate Gap 25 th – Entrepreneurship Rate Gap

– Entrepreneurship Rate Gap 41st – Political Representation Gap

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-women-equality/5835