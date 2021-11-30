//Business Spotlight: Southland Metal Roofing & Supply

Share with friends











Southland Metal Roofing & Supply: Assisting customers, serving the community

A home roof can be one of the biggest choices a homeowner will make. Selecting the right roof is not only an investment into a home, but it’s also about selecting the best in family protection. Southland Metal Roofing & Supply has been in business over 25 years and understands the concerns a homeowner has when selecting the best roof for their new or existing home.

Southland has wide variety of colors and options like, Galvalume, which is backed by a 25 year warranty, and a 40 year warranty on painted roofing panels. Southlands metal roof panels are cut to each customer’s specific needs in order to eliminate waste. Every metal roofing panel and trim piece are prime material, which are all manufactured on-site in Valdosta, Georgia. With proper installation, the metal roof panels are engineered to withstand winds of up to 150 mph. Most orders can be placed and picked up on the same day, also delivery is available. Southland’s prices are competative and estimates are always free to the customer. Southland takes pride in serving customers and in serving the community.

Southland has served the community in many ways like giving away roofs to retired military and first responders, gifting a roof for a local training program to the fire department, and aiding in Hurricane Michael Relief efforts in Louisianna.





Caption: Southland Metal Roofing & Supply helping donate time and supplies to military, first responders, and the fire department.

When travelers visit Southland Metal Roofing & Supply on U.S. Highway 84 West in Valdosta; they can retrieve a key box, write on a piece of paper their name, date, and where they are from on it as part of a geo tag your location.

Caption: Southland Metal Roofing has a geotag key box to record your name, date, and where you are from. (Video by: Jennifer Campbell, Account Executive, Black Crow Media)

Southland Metal Roofing & Supply is located at: 2375 HWY 84 West, Valdosta, GA 31601

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED

Telephone: (229) 242-0978

Email: southlandmetalroofing@gmail.com

Website: https://www.southlandmetalroofing.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SouthlandRoof