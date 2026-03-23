//Chloe Kimes Headlines Free Levitt AMP Valdosta Show

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VALDOSTA – The Turner Center presents Chloe Kimes March 27, free outdoor concert with food vendors and VSU Cabaret Players.

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The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Indie Americana artist Chloe Kimes at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., on Fri., March 27, 2026, 7PM. The concert is the third of eight (8) free, live performances in the 2026 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, sponsored by the Levitt Family Foundation and The Price-Campbell Foundation, and supported by WALB News 10, Lamar Advertising, and The Valdosta Daily Times.

Chloe Kimes is a Michigan born singer, songwriter and bandleader currently based in Nashville, TN. In 2022, Kimes independently released her self-titled debut album — voted “Listener’s Choice Album of the Year” by WYCE Radio as well as landing her a spot on NPR Music’s Top Ten Nashville Artists on the Rise. In 2024 she released her latest single “Coors Light” following its immense viral popularity and spent the year touring a fresh batch of originals on the shoulders of her well-loved debut, “it’s the early marks of a great Americana storyteller-in-the-making, cut from a cloth reminiscent of contemporary roots heroes like Lucinda Williams.” (Johnathan Frahm, For Folk’s Sake) A songwriting troubadour with new music pointing towards a courageous sophomore release, she fronts a spirited alt-country outfit. Kimes and her band offer a striking live show with a timeless sound, her tireless voice leading the way, her sentiments forging their own new space in the country americana scene.

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the concert. The on-site food vendor is The Crew Sips & Stacks, and the drink vendor is Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering. The opening act is the VSU Cabaret Players and the community partner for this show is Peach State Summer Theatre. Admission is free.

Visit turnercenter.org for a full schedule of concerts and directions. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center at 229-247-2787 to make arrangements.

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About the series: The Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series is supported in part by the Levitt Family Foundation, which partners with changemakers and nonprofits to strengthen the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in outdoor public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt concerts are welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together. In 2026, the Levitt Family Foundation is supporting over 900 free concerts in 90+ towns and cities across the country, bringing joy to over a million people. In addition to supporting free concerts, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing vibrant music ecosystems through partnerships, field-building initiatives, and research. www.levitt.org