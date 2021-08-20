//Kemp announces modular building company will create 200 jobs in Atlanta

Share with friends











Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Advanced Modular Structures LLC., a modular building enterprise affiliated with Atlanta-based real estate developer The Integral Group, LLC., will create 200 jobs and invest more than $14 million in a new manufacturing facility in unincorporated Fulton County.

“It’s great to see the Peach State serving as the backdrop for this new joint venture,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia’s support for the manufacturing industry sector is unwavering as we seek to create new jobs and investment opportunities for hardworking Georgians. Our award-winning workforce training program, Georgia Quick Start, is an incredible asset to companies that locate here, and I’m thrilled that company leaders plan to take advantage of this benefit.”

Diversity Program Advisors, Inc. and The Integral Group, LLC. have entered into a joint venture called Advanced Modular Structures, LLC. Among their various products, they will repurpose shipping containers into creative trade show displays, retail stores, offices, permanent residences, and more.

“We would like to thank Governor Kemp for his visionary leadership in providing Advanced Modular Structures the opportunity to make additional jobs available to Georgians and to build innovative residential and commercial facilities,” said George Hawthorne, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Modular Structures. “This new venture will help fill the demand for affordable housing and provide economic development growth in Georgia communities by delivering new options for retail and commercial facilities.”

This unique business, which will fully begin operations this fall, is positioned to offer products and services to help solve challenges in providing affordable housing and commercial structures across the U.S. Advanced Modular Structures will operate in a 228,000-square-foot facility, located at 6077 Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The company is seeking to fill a variety of executive, administrative, sales, and project manager positions. Advanced Modular Structure is also hiring for careers in architecture, engineering, accounting, marketing, carpentry, welding, and others. Individuals seeking job opportunities with the company can learn more by visiting modsintegral.com.

“It’s a great day for the City of South Fulton,” said Mayor of South Fulton William “Bill” Edwards. “This announcement is a testament to the strong business climate and quality workforce we have built in our city.”

“We are proud as an Authority to support Advanced Modular Structures on their growth in Fulton County,” said Marty Turpeau, Chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County. “This strategic investment will create hundreds of new jobs to enhance our strong and growing manufacturing industry.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director Ashley Varnum represented the Global Commerce Division in this competitive project in partnership with Development Authority of Fulton County, Georgia EMC, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Quick Start.

“This is another positive example of the strength of metro Atlanta’s manufacturing workforce supporting a new venture that will tackle the challenges of providing affordable housing and commercial real estate across the country,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Congratulations to all of the organizations that supported this project.”

“I extend my thanks to Advanced Modular Structures for their commitment to creating jobs for a variety of skillsets and education levels in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I look forward to seeing the company’s continued success.”