The Gulf South Conference has named VSU freshman Adriana Barrio as a 2021-22 Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Awards recipient.

According to the Gulf South Conference website, Adriana Barrio was named Freshman of the Week for the 2021-22 season Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Awards. For more on this story a link to Gulf South Conference website is provided below.

https://gscsports.org/news/2022/3/8/womens-tennis-gscwten-players-of-the-week-march-9.aspx