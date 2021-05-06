//Viking baseball & football update

Share with friends











Release:

All Viking fans extend their congratulations to our baseball team as they advanced to the 3rd round of the state playoffs after sweeping Newnan yesterday by the scores of 2-1 and 10-4. The Vikings will host Lambert High School on Tuesday May 11 in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 in the friendly confines of Noel George Field. A third and deciding game, if needed, will be played on Wednesday May 12 at 5:00 – also at Noel George Field.

Also remember that spring football concludes this week. Today our upcoming 9th grade will scrimmage beginning at 4:30 pm and tomorrow, Friday – May 7, the Vikings will host Warner Robins in a spring game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Admission is $5 – payable at the gate.