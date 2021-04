Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— The Valdosta State softball team will now play their weekend game two hours earlier to avoid inclement weather. The Blazers were originally scheduled to in the afternoon. However, their Saturday game will now be played at 11 AM to avoid conditions expected to come that afternoon. The Blazer’s Sunday game time remains set for 1 PM. Both games will be against West Alabama.

Original Source: VSU Athletics Departments