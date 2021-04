Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— On Monday, April 26, the Blazers’ Wesley Hanson and Chase Weathers were honored as members of the All-Gulf South Conference Second Team. Both VSU golfers are receiving this honor for their first time. Last year, Hanson also became the first Blazer to be named to CoSIDA’s Third Team Academic All-America. We’re excited to see these Blazers return to the green at the NCAA South/Southeast Super Regional on May 6.

Original Source: VSU Athletics Department