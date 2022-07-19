Share with friends

Suzanne Kent Barrett passed away at her home on July 17, 2022. She was the daughter of Jim and Susan Kent. She was born in Valdosta, GA on October 9, 1967. She was a graduate of Lowndes High School Class of 1985 and was a member of the Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen. After high school she married and moved to Wisconsin. She raised her family there and operated a business that did bookkeeping and accounting. In 2020, she returned to Valdosta to be closer to family. She was currently employed at Laquinta Inn, Tifton, Georgia as a night auditor. She was very involved in kids sports activities and enjoyed music as well. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church where she was currently in the choir and participated in women’s activities there.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Jamey and Chelsea Hogan of Dodgeville, WI; a daughter , Olivia Hogan of Dodgeville, WI; her parents, Jim and Susan Kent of Valdosta; the father of her children, Rich Hogan of Dodgeville, WI; sister-in-law, Grace Lawson of Valdosta, a niece Brooklyn Kent and a nephew Drew Kent both of Valdosta, GA ; She was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Hogan and a brother Benjie Kent.

Visitation for the family will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4 to 6 pm at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Carson McLane Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Northside Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane