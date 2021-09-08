Share with friends











Ann Beauchamp Norman, 87, of Hahira died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home. She was born in Valdosta on May 6, 1934 to the late C.E. and Mabel Draffin Beauchamp and was a lifelong resident of Valdosta. Mrs. Norman was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.



Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Paula and Tommy Folsom, Patricia and Mickey Sirmans, Pam Schnitker, Curt and Elizabeth Norman all of Hahira; her grandchildren and their spouses, Mitch and Pam Folsom, Gabe and Brandi Sirmans, Zane and Emily Sirmans, Joelle Schnitker, Jeanna and Demetrius Wilson, Jacob Schnitker, Jace and Jaycee Norman, Raegan Mullins, grandson in law, Ike Register; her great grandchildren, Carlee Sirmans, Mason Sirmans, Wesley Sirmans, Addison Jane Norman , Jackson Norman, Charleigh-Ann Norman, Truitt Mullins, Demetris Wilson, Kalissa Wilson, Jayden Wilson, Mya Wilson, Dallin Garrett, Aubrey Register, Hunter Folsom, Eli Folsom; her caregiver Diana Lopez; and her beloved companion, Lucy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack C. Norman, Sr., a granddaughter Marianne Folsom Register, her son in law, Garie Schnitker and her sister, Dorothy Beauchamp DeVane.

Graveside services will be held at 11am, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Rev. Ike Jefferson and Rev. Mike Davis officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Condolences to the family may be conveyed at www.mclanecares.com Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.