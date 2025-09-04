//DPH awaiting CDC/ACIP guidance on updated COVID-19 vaccine

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Department of Public Health is awaiting CDC/ACIP guidance before administering updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is awaiting CDC/ACIP recommendations and clinical guidance for administering the updated 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine. This has been DPH’s protocol since the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in late 2020.

Health departments do not have the updated vaccine in stock, and the CDC is urging providers to discontinue use of the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine and destroy any unused product to minimize the risk of vaccination errors.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet September 18-19. DPH will continue to monitor updates and federal guidance for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, and will assess how changes may impact the health and safety of Georgia residents.

For additional information about the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA, please visit FDA Approves and Authorizes Updated mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines to Better Protect Against Currently Circulating Variants | FDA.