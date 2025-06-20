//DPH confirms sixth measles case of 2025

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DPH confirms a sixth measles case of 2025 involving an unvaccinated family member of previous case.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a sixth case of measles in Georgia in 2025. The unvaccinated individual is a family member of the confirmed measles case in May. The individual was quarantined at home following exposure, so there are no additional exposures outside of the home that require follow-up.

The other two cases associated with this outbreak have fully recovered, and monitoring has ended for individuals exposed to the index case in May.

The best protection against measles, mumps, and rubella is the MMR vaccine. The vaccine is safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%.

This is the sixth reported case of measles in Georgia in 2025, and the second outbreak of the year. In 2024, there were six reported cases of measles in the state.

For more information about measles, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/acute-disease-epidemiology/vaccine-preventable-diseases/measles or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.