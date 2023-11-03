//Home Energy Assistance application period opening soon for Georgians

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Human Service announce the application period for the winter Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that the application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin on Dec. 1, 2023. The program helps Georgians – including both homeowners and renters – with the costs associated with heating their homes through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

Funds are administered through local Community Action Agencies (CAAs) on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are expired. To qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $29,713, and for a household of five, it’s $66,284.

Georgia residents aged 65 and older or those who are medically homebound will be able to apply via their local CAA as soon as the application period opens on Dec. 1, 2023. CAAs will take applications for all other eligible residents beginning Jan. 2, 2024.

All applicants should be prepared to provide their local CAA with the following information:

• Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider

• Social Security numbers for each household member

• Proof of citizenship for each household member

• Proof of income (e.g., a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member

• Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household member(s), if applicable

For more information on LIHEAP, click here. To find a CAA in your area, visit georgiacaa.org.