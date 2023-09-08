//Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live comes to Tallahassee

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is heading to the Tucker Center with a thrilling experience for the whole family.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is returning to Tallahassee next spring! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, April 27th and 28th for 3 epic performances!

Tickets for all 3 performances go on sale September 8th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 AM to 5 PM.

Show times are as follows: Saturday, April 27th at 12:30 PM/VIP, 9:30AM/Crash Zone, 10AM-11:15AM, Saturday April 27th at 7:30 PM/Crash Zone, 5PM-6:15PM, Sunday April 28th at 2:30 PM/VIP, 11:30AM/Crash Zone, 12PM-1:15PM.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm™, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team. Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a BIG value for the whole family! VIP Packages are available, while supplies last.

The exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, plus meet the drivers and get their autographs! Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last by adding them on to the ticket order at time of purchase.

About Mattel, Inc.

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.