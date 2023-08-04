//Study projects student loan relief for eligible Georgians

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study projects the allocation for student loan relief among eligible borrowers in Georgia and other states.

Release:

The government has recently announced $39 billion in student loan forgiveness for borrowers, as a result of corrections to income-driven repayment plans. According to Scholaroo – an educational and financial firm – between 25% and 50% of college tuition costs are covered by student loans, and over 50% of borrowers have debt between $10k and $60k.

To further examine the scenario, Scholaroo conducted an analysis – Student Loan Forgiveness Index – projecting the average amount of debt forgiveness each state is expected to receive based on the number of eligible borrowers in each one.



Based on the projection, Georgia borrowers are expected to receive, on average, the highest amount of student debt forgiveness, with the state ranking #1 with an estimated value of $55,206 per eligible borrower.



Want to know how other states rank? Here’s the ranking map of the projection:

PROJECTION OF STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PER QUALIFIED BORROWER BY STATE:

For the complete Student Loan Forgiveness Index stats, please visit: https://scholaroo.com/report/student-loan-forgiveness-index/