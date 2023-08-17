//Georgians get opportunity for free financial literacy webinar

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Secretary of State to host a free financial literacy webinar for all Georgians to build a financial toolbox.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing that She Leads will be hosting the fifth webinar of the year “ReThink Your Money: Building Your Financial Toolbox.” This free webinar will take place on Wednesday, August 23 at 6pm. Registration is free and open to all Georgians.

“We’re committed to protecting the savings and growing the financial toolkit of every Georgian possible,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “A skilled, financially savvy workforce helps keep Georgia #1 for business.”

When it comes to financial knowledge, it’s not only important to have the right tool for the job, but also to know how to use it for maximum benefit. Building your financial toolkit takes time, focus and dedication. Knowing where you stand financially will help you act proactively and avoid costly problems. Our panelists will discuss the various financial tools to help manage your personal finances and gain the confidence you need to make better financial decisions.

The event will be moderated by award-winning journalist Donna Lowry. Speakers for this free webinar include Cait Howerton, MBA, CFP®, Certified Financial Planner Professional at Archer Investment Management; Robert MacDonald, Private Wealth Advisor (retired); Kristin M. Pugh, CFP®, Private Wealth Manager at Creative Planning; and Fredrick Standfield, Founder of Lifewater Wealth Management.

She Leads is a financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy effort and is administered through the Securities and Charities divisions of the Office of Secretary of State. These free webinars feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend these free and informational workshops.

