//She Leads to host Invest Wisely free financial literacy webinar

ATLANTA – The Secretary of State announces that registration is open for a free financial literacy webinar call “Invest Wisely.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing that She Leads will be hosting the fourth webinar of the year “Invest Wisely.” This free webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 26th at 6pm. Registration is free and open to all Georgians.

“Sound investment strategies are the key to Georgians achieving their financial freedom,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “This office is committed to being a stronger partner in that journey.”

Investing can be a great way to help grow your money. By making smart investment decisions, you can reduce the risk factor, increase the reward factor, and generate returns. And that means you’ll have more economic power in the future. Our panelists will explore the different ways to invest as well as specific factors to take into consideration when investing.

The event will be moderated by Moderator, Host/Producer of Lawmakers and Lawmakers: Beyond The Dome on GPB-TV Donna Lowry. Speakers for this free webinar include Steve Davenport, Principal at Circa Capital, LLC; Tiffany Kent, CFP®, Principal of Wealth Engagement, LLC; Malik S. Lee, CFP®, CAP®, APMA®, Managing Principal and Founder of Felton & Peel Wealth Management; and Robert Mascio, Director of FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

She Leads is a financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy effort and is administered through the Securities and Charities divisions of the Office of Secretary of State. These free webinars feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend these free and informational workshops.

