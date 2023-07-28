//GSP requesting votes for the Best Looking Cruiser Contest

Share with friends

Photo: The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) won first place in 2020 and consecutively in 2017 and 2016.

ATLANTA – The 2023 Best Looking Cruiser Contest by the American Association of State Troopers is currently accepting votes for the GSP.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 2023 Best Looking Cruiser Contest is underway. This year, the contest began July 17 and will end July 31, at noon (EST).

The AAST hosts the calendar contest annually and encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique to and represents its state. The top 13 entries will be featured in the AAST’s 2024 calendar, with the winning photo featured on the cover.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) won first place in 2020 and consecutively in 2017 and 2016. Currently, your favorite state agency is in fourth place and needs your help to garner first place. You can visit AAST’s website to see the cruisers and vote for GSP. Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 on all your devices and browsers to cast your vote.