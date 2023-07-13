//GRN hosts two-day paddle camping adventures on the Flint, Okefenokee

Share with friends

ATHENS – Georgians will have an opportunity to take a two-day paddle camping adventures on the Flint River and Okefenokee Swamp.



Nature lovers and paddling enthusiasts will have the opportunity to explore some of Georgia’s most storied waterways this fall through the Athens-based river advocacy group Georgia River Network which is hosting two-day paddle camping adventures on the Flint River and the Okefenokee Swamp.

Registration for the weekend river journeys opened Monday at www.garivers.org

The organization will lead a two-day, two-night trip Oct. 6-8 covering some 35 miles of Southwest Georgia’s Flint River, featuring beautiful limestone bluffs, breathtaking blue hole springs and abundant wildlife. Then Nov. 10-12, the group will explore 22 miles of the Okefenokee Swamp and Suwannee River, a trip that takes in some of the most scenic stretches of the fabled 400,000-acre swamp filled with alligators, turtles, birds and a host of other wildlife.

The trips feature campsites with restrooms and showers, catered meals and education programs designed to help participants appreciate and understand these important water bodies.

“The adventures are more than just paddle trips,” said Georgia River Network’s Joe Cook. “Our goal is to connect people with our state’s rivers and help them understand the importance these waterways. We have a great time doing it, too.”

Registration fees for the trips which help fund the organization’s efforts to protect the state’s rivers range from $205-$360. Special $100 discounts are available to young adults ages 18-30 when registering two or more participants for Fall Float on the Flint.

Georgia River Network also will host a number of day trips during the late summer, including outings on the Etowah River (July 15), Chattahoochee River (July 29) and Chestatee River (Aug. 13) as well as boating safety classes Aug. 5-6. To learn more about these offerings visit www.garivers.org/events.

Founded in 1998, Georgia River Network is a non-profit 501c3 organization that serves as the voice of Georgia’s rivers and works to empower everyone to enjoy, connect with and advocate for economically vital and clean flowing rivers.