//Tallahassee Beer Fest comes back to the Tucker Center

TALLAHASSEE – The 5th Anniversary of the Tallahassee Beer Festival will be celebrated on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The 5th Anniversary of the Tallahassee Beer Festival will be celebrated on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center! This event features unlimited samples from 110 breweries – national, regional and home brewers. We expect more than 300 different fermentations, from ales and lagers to ciders and sparkling sodas (and even wine!). With food available to purchase, a DJ and the chance to meet singer-songwriter-guitar hero, Ben Flournoy, you do not want to miss this event.

Upgrade your experience to VIP and access exclusive pours of limited-edition brews and free food from local restaurants.

Tickets are on sale now. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Limited VIP tickets will be available. Driver tickets are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm. All net proceeds go directly back to United Partners for Human Services’ participating human service agencies. For more information, please visit www.tuckerciviccenter.com. Discounts are available for First Responders (EMT/Paramedics/Fire/Police) as well as Teachers, Nurses, and Active-Duty Military. You will need to purchase tickets in person at the box office to show your ID for this discount. Only tickets purchased through www.tuckerciviccenter.com or the box office are guaranteed access. Be cautious of third-party ticket sales.

