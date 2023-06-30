//AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in GA for July 4th weekend

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA activates the ‘Tow to Go’ in Georgia for the Independence Day Weekend holiday to keep impaired driver off the road.

As AAA prepares to rescue more than 393,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Independence Day weekend, it will also provide free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Georgia and other select states (see below), offering a safe ride for would-be-impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

TOW TO GO

Service Areas FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend) Phone Number (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 th to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 th .

to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 . Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings, and more. ACG belongs to the National AAA Federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.