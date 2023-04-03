//Valdosta February unemployment rate goes unchanged.

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s February unemployment rate is unchanged from January according to Georgia Labor Commissioner.

Release:

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in February, unchanged from January’s unemployment rate. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent.

“Pro-growth policies that foster innovation and drive success are why Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business and a perennial powerhouse in talent development,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “Even with a slowing nationwide economy, communities across Georgia continue to thrive with low unemployment and high job growth.”

The labor force increased in Valdosta by 474 and ended the month with 63,368. That number went up by 1 when compared to February of 2022.

Valdosta finished the month with 61,070 employed residents. That number increased by 468 from January to February and fell by 126 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Valdosta ended February with 57,000 jobs. That number went up by 400 from January to February and went up by 1,100 when compared to this time last year.

Historically, claims increase every January due to temporary seasonal manufacturing shutdowns and the retail sector shedding workers hired for the holiday season. In February, initial unemployment claims decreased by 42 percent in Valdosta, dropping back to normal levels. When you compare February 2023 claims to February 2022, claims were up by about 3 percent.

