//GA House of Representatives pass one-time tax refund

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives have passed legislation to provide a one-time tax refund for eligible Georgians.

Release:

State Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming), one of Governor Brian Kemp’s floor leaders, announced that the Georgia House of Representatives passed House Bill 162, legislation which would provide a one-time tax refund for eligible citizens of Georgia. Rep. McDonald is carrying HB 162 on behalf of Gov. Kemp, who recently announced his plan to return $1 billion dollars back to taxpayers.

“I want to thank Governor Kemp for allowing me to carry this bill on his behalf,” said Rep. McDonald. “If our state takes in more money than it needs to function, these surplus taxpayer dollars need to go back to the hard-working citizens of Georgia. This money belongs to the people and, therefore, should be returned to them when they need it the most, especially with 40-year-high inflation squeezing family budgets across our state.”

Based on their 2021 and 2022 tax filer statuses, single tax filers would receive a $250 refund, head-of-household filers would receive $375, and those who file jointly would receive a $500 refund once 2022 tax returns are processed by the state. The refund would not be available to nonresident aliens, individuals claimed as a dependent during the 2021 and 2022 tax years or an estate or trust. This tax refund would not be taxable under Georgia law, and taxpayers would not accrue interest on the rebate.

Earlier this legislative session, Governor Kemp announced his intention to allocate $1 billion in undesignated funds from the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget for one-time tax refunds.

For more information on HB 162, please click here.

Representative Lauren McDonald represents the citizens of District 26, which includes portions of Forsyth County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves as one of the Governor’s Floor Leaders. He also serves on the Creative Arts & Entertainment, Game, Fish & Parks, Human Relations & Aging, Natural Resources & Environment, Regulated Industries and Transportation committees.