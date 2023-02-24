//Enfamil Infant Formula recalled due to health concerns

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula has been recalled due to health concerns.

Reckitt, one of the main formula manufacturers in the U.S., is recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria. To date, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, both with a UPC code of 300871214415 and a “Use by Date” of “1 Mar 2024.” The products were distributed through retail stores in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

This formula recall affects about 2,200 Georgia WIC families. WIC participants and caregivers of infants who have purchased this product should contact Reckitt at 1-800-479-0551 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.

Products identified as part of this recall may be returned to a WIC clinic for replacement benefits. Participants also have the option to return recalled containers of formula to the place of purchase for an exchange or refund. The alternative available for GA WIC participants is the 20.9 oz size of the Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant formula, which was not impacted by the voluntary recall.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have used this product and are concerned about the health of their child should contact their pediatrician or healthcare provider. To date, Reckitt/Mead Johnson indicates the batches in question have tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria.

For more information, visit dph.georgia.gov/WIC or consumer.relations@rb.com.